Former Republican House Majority leader Newt Gingrich praised Trump's speech at the UN. "President Trump's United Nations speech is historic and sets a new standard. Sovereignty and national interest are reasserted as principles" he tweeted.
|
07:47
Reported
News BriefsElul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17
Gingrich: Trump's UN speech "reasserted sovereignty and national interest as principles"
Former Republican House Majority leader Newt Gingrich praised Trump's speech at the UN. "President Trump's United Nations speech is historic and sets a new standard. Sovereignty and national interest are reasserted as principles" he tweeted.
Last Briefs