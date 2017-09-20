07:47
  Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17

Gingrich: Trump's UN speech "reasserted sovereignty and national interest as principles"

Former Republican House Majority leader Newt Gingrich praised Trump's speech at the UN. "President Trump's United Nations speech is historic and sets a new standard. Sovereignty and national interest are reasserted as principles" he tweeted.

