Israel has received a request for assistance following the severe earthquake in Mexico. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered that assistance and a search and rescue operation be organized and leave for Mexico as soon as possible.
News BriefsElul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17
Netanyahu orders aid delegation sent to Mexico after earthquake kills 149
