07:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Netanyahu orders aid delegation sent to Mexico after earthquake kills 149 Israel has received a request for assistance following the severe earthquake in Mexico. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered that assistance and a search and rescue operation be organized and leave for Mexico as soon as possible. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 20, 07:35 AM, 9/20/2017