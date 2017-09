07:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Livni on Trump's speech threatening North Korea: "Sometimes threats are needed" MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) reacted to Donald Trump's speech threats towards North Korea in his UN speech and said that sometimes threats are needed to prevent war. ► ◄ Last Briefs