07:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Ergodan: Kurdish referendum will spark conflict Turkish President Racep Tayyib Erdogan warned in his UN speech that the upcoming Kurdish referendum would spark new conflicts. “New crises in the region, such as bids for independence, could spark new conflicts and must, therefore be avoided at all costs,” he said, ► ◄ Last Briefs