Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday that the Arab countries imposing an "unjust blockade" on his country are seeking to destabilize Qatar.

"The countries who imposed the blockade on the state of Qatar interfere in the internal affairs of many countries, and accuse all those who oppose them domestically and abroad with terrorism. By doing they are inflicting damage on the war on terror," he said in his speech before the UN General Assembly.