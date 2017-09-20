Liberman cuts contacts with Gush Etzion Regional Council head

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who is furious over comments by public figures in Judea and Samaria against the Civil Administration and Defense Ministry employees, has ordered his team to sever contacts with the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman.

"Whoever speaks out against the security establishment employees will not be in contact with him, and that includes the head of the Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, where I live," Liberman said in an interview with the Makor Rishon newspaper.