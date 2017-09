01:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Netanyahu meets Brazilian President in New York Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with Brazilian President Michel Temer in New York. The two leaders discussed advancing and strengthening economic and technological cooperation as well as promoting cooperation in – inter alia – agriculture, automotive technology and water management systems. Temer invited Netanyahu to visit Brazil. ► ◄ Last Briefs