Nechama Rivlin hands out award at Ophir Award

Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, on Tuesday evening handed out the award for best documentary film at the Ophir Awards to the film “Ben Gurion Epilogue”.

Before announcing the winner, Rivlin said that "documentaries and cinema in general allow us all to look inside our souls, as people, as members of a nation, as humans.”

"Even if we did not like what we saw, it's still there and it’s someone's creation. We, the viewers of films, have the privilege of reaching places that are far from us, physically, mentally and emotionally, and we leave the room with feelings and sometimes insights, and it is our choice what to do with these feelings. Maybe we'll change or maybe we'll love ourselves more," she added.