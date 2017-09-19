23:42
  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

'Foxtrot' wins best film award at the Ophir Awards

The movie "Foxtrot" on Tuesday evening won the award for best film at the Ophir Awards, also known as the Israeli Oscars.

As such, it will be the Israeli nominee for best foreign film at the Academy Awards.

