The movie "Foxtrot" on Tuesday evening won the award for best film at the Ophir Awards, also known as the Israeli Oscars.
As such, it will be the Israeli nominee for best foreign film at the Academy Awards.
|
23:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
'Foxtrot' wins best film award at the Ophir Awards
