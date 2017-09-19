Danon: PM delivered clear message to the world

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon presided over the General Assembly during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address. Ambassador Danon serves as a Vice President of the General Assembly.

Following the Prime Minister’s address, Ambassador Danon said:

“I was honored to preside over the UN General Assembly during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address. The Prime Minister delivered a clear message to the world – the State of Israel will always take all necessary steps to ensure the security of our people.”