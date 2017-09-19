22:41
  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

Three injured in Jezreel Valley road accident

A 74-year-old man was moderately injured and two others lightly injured in a road accident on road 77 near Zarzir.

MDA teams provided medical assistance to the injured and transferred them to the Rambam hospital in Haifa.


 

