A 74-year-old man was moderately injured and two others lightly injured in a road accident on road 77 near Zarzir.
MDA teams provided medical assistance to the injured and transferred them to the Rambam hospital in Haifa.
|
22:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
Three injured in Jezreel Valley road accident
A 74-year-old man was moderately injured and two others lightly injured in a road accident on road 77 near Zarzir.
MDA teams provided medical assistance to the injured and transferred them to the Rambam hospital in Haifa.
Last Briefs