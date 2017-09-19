Just 3 Israel Arabs return weapons despite special deal

A special deal allowing Israeli Arabs to return illegal weapons without being penalized for them yielded just three weapons returned by Arabs. The offer ended Tuesday evening.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that this proves the claim by Arab MKs that illegal weapons can be "gathered" by police from the Arab sector to be a false claim. Erdan added that It is now obvious that much more serious steps need to be taken to obtain the weapons, including intelligence gathering, enforcement operations and location of illegal weapon caches.



