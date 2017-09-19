22:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Netanyahu thanks Trump,Nikki Haley for their support In his UN General Assembly address, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for their unswerving support of Israel in its struggle against terror and against its enemies. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 19, 10:25 PM, 9/19/2017