Netanyahu: Israel 'a light to the nations' in our time

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the UN General Assembly that "70 years ago the UN advanced Herzl's vision of 120 years ago by supporting the establishment of a Jewish State, and 50 years ago we reunited Jerusalem and fended off our enemies."

Netanyahu mentioned that Rosh Hashanah which falls tomorrow night is a time of reflection and the world should reflect on Israel's contribution to many countries around the world. Isaiah said "I have made you a light to the nations, bringing salvation to the ends of the earth." and these prophetic words are coming true in our time.