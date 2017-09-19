Netanyahu: Iranian curtain descending on Middle East

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that "an Iranian curtain is descending across the Middle East, a curtain of tyranny and terror. It promises to eradicate Israel but I tell president Khamenei: The light of Israel will never be extinguished. Israel will defend itself with the full force of our arms and the power of our convictions.

"We will prevent Iran from opening new terror fronts along Israel's northern border and developing new weapons of mass murder.

Netanyahu promised that when the day of the Iranian people's liberation comes, "we will make peace with them."