Netanyahu: Iran deal must be fixed or nixed

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised President Trump's speech as the most "bold and courageous speech" he has heard in the UN.

Netanyahu said the Iran nuclear deal does not prevent them from attaining nuclear power, since there is a 'sunset clause' allowing Iran to reach nuclear power and enrich uranium which will allow it to achieve a massive array of nuclear bombs.

Netanyahu described how a few nuclear weapons in the hands of a rogue regime can harm world stability as it does at present, and Iran could have hundreds of such nuclear weapons.