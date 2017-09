Knesset Finance Committee head Moshe Gafni is convinced that this coalition is the best for the haredi public and backed Netanyahu despite the investigations against him.

In a Kol Beramah radio interview Gafni said that despite the Supreme Court cancellation of the Enlistment Law, this is still the best time for the haredim.

Gafni also demanded that Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh be fired over the police brutality in the Jerusalem demonstration Sunday.