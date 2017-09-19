20:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Regev speaks on Facebook during cinema award ceremony Culture Minister Miri Regev, who was not invited to speak at the Israeli Cinema award ceremony, spoke instead in a live Facebook stream and said that "the Israeli public will not fund movies which denigrate our state." ► ◄ Last Briefs