19:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Soldier who neutralized Neve Tzuf terrorist honored Central Command OC Roni Nome granted a citation of honor to the soldier who neutralized the terrorist who murdered three members of the Salomon family in the community of Neve Tzuf two months ago. The soldier's father received a certificate of appreciation.

