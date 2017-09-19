19:18
  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

12-year-old falls from horse, moderately injured

A 12-year-old boy fell off a horse and was brought to a local clinic in the Bedouin town of Rahat.He is in moderate condition. 

MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Soroka hospital.

