A 12-year-old boy fell off a horse and was brought to a local clinic in the Bedouin town of Rahat.He is in moderate condition.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Soroka hospital.
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
12-year-old falls from horse, moderately injured
