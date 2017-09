MK Yehuda Glick responded sharply to the state's response to the Supreme Court after he petitioned the court to enable MKs to ascend the Temple Mount.

The state said that specific times would be set aside for MKs to ascend but Glick said that this is "spitting in the face of the MKs, their immunity and their faith.

Glicks' attorney, Aviad Wisoly, said that "the state's response belittles the court and has no legal and practical basis."