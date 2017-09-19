A 7-year-old boy who was riding his bike was moderately injured after he was hit by a car in the Galilee town of Givat Avni.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Poriyah hospital in Tiberias.
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
7-yr-old cyclist moderately injured by car in Galilee
