  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

Pedestrian seriously injured by bus near Upper Nazareth

A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a bus on road 60 south of Upper Nazareth. 

MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the English Hospital in Nazareth.


 

