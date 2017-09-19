A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a bus on road 60 south of Upper Nazareth.
Pedestrian seriously injured by bus near Upper Nazareth
A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a bus on road 60 south of Upper Nazareth.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the English Hospital in Nazareth.
