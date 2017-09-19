Erdan:If Trump sees no partner, he'll move embassy

Internal Security minister Gilad Erdan said in an Arutz Sheva interview that President Trump has realized the Palestinians are not partners for peace as they tried to stop payments to terrorists and their families and failed, and incitement also continued.

Erdan said that he had been very disappointed that the US embassy had not been moved to Jerusalem as it would have strengthened our sovereignty and other nations would follow suit, but added that the decision on the matter had been deferred in favor of negotiations and "when he sees the Palestinians are not partners he will understand that there is not reason to freeze the decision further."