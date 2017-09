18:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Galant: Jewish communities 'life and soul of Zionism' Housing Minister Yoav Galant met with heads of the Yesha council and said that "we will continue to strengthen Jewish communities throughout the country and added that the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the Galilee and the Negev are "the life and soul of Zionism."

