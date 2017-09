President Donald Trump said that "if Iran continues its belligerent approach, threatening Israel and talking of mass murder, it must be stopped.

"Iran's wealth is used to shore up President Assad's dictatorship and destabilize the Middle East, sending terrorists over the region and not to help its nation.

"The Iran deal is one of the worst transactions America ever entered and we haven't heard the last of this deal.

Trump described the deal as “an embarrassment to the United States”