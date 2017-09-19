Trump at UN: Time of great promise and great peril

US president Donald Trump told the General Assembly that "the three pillars of peace are sovereignty, security and prosperity. Even though we cannot expect diverse nations to maintain similar political approaches, they must learn to coexist and live side by side with other sovereign nations respectfully.

'We are celebrating the 230th anniversary of our constitution which has been the foundation of peace and prosperity for America. The greatness of the constitution is its opening three words: "We the people." The people rule and govern and the government serves the people, just as all leaders should put their people first."