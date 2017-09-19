A 19-year-old youth fell at a construction site in the Irron region.
MDA teams provided the youth with medical treatment and transferred him in serious condition to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula.
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
Youth falls,seriously injured at Irron building site
