In accordance with a decision by the political echelon, there will be a total closure on the Judea and Samaria region during the course of Rosh Hashanah and the Gaza border checkpoints will also be closed.
News Briefs, 19/09/17
Closure in Judea and Samaria during Rosh Hashanah
