  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

Closure in Judea and Samaria during Rosh Hashanah

In accordance with a decision by the political echelon, there will be a total closure on the Judea and Samaria region during the course of Rosh Hashanah and the Gaza border checkpoints will also be closed.

