Rabbi Amar:Going to LGBT wedding 'worse than eating pig

Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar strongly condemned the participation of former Shas MK Yigal Gueta in the same-sex marriage ceremony of his nephew.

Rabbi Amar said that such behavior is "worse than eating ten pigs" and added that he didn't believe that Gueta or anybody religious would attend such a ceremony.

Regarding the LGBT community Rabbi Amar maintained that in his opinion their alternative lifestyle stems from lusts and not from a proclivity to alternative behavior and that they need to overcome these lusts with the help of a psychologist.