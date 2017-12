On Wednesday at 6:13 A.M. , for the first time, the train will leave the new Karmiel train station on its way to Haifa. Tel Aviv and Beersheva.

A decision by Transport Minister Yisrael Katz allows every traveller to ascend the new train at Karmiel in the Upper Galilee and travel to any place around the country for free for the first three months. After this there will be a 50% reduction for all those ascending at the Karmiel station for the next two years.