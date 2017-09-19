Rabbi Berland stopped at Ben Gurion airport

Rabbi Eliezer Berland , leader of the Shuva Banim faction of Breslov hasidim, arrived at Ben Gurion airport in order to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. However he was stopped by airport authorities from leaving the country after a court order was issued preventing him from leaving the country.

Ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday this week, the parole board had granted a request by Rabbi Berland, the founder of the Shuvu Banim Yeshiva in the Old City of Jerusalem and once a leading figure in the Breslov community, to travel to Ukraine for the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of the founder of the Breslov movement, Rabbi Nachman.

However, the Jerusalem District Court blocked the decision after prosecutors filed an urgent appeal against the decision, arguing that lifting Rabbi Berland's travel ban was unreasonable due to his high stature in the Breslov community. "This decision goes far beyond the scope of reasonableness and doesn't take into account that the rabbi is one of the top Breslov rabbis, and did not weight his effect on those in Uman," the appeal read.