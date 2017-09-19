MK Shmuli: The state spit in the face of Diaspora Jewry

Member of Knesset Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) has criticized the State's response to the Supreme Court regarding the freeze on the Western Wall.

Shmuli said, "The government's decision and its response to the court regarding the Western Wall is a disgrace and a spitting in the face of Diaspora Jewry. For his political interests, Netanyahu is also prepared to sell the right of every Jew to pray at the Western Wall, which has led to a deep crisis with the Jews in America, and I believe that the court will dismiss the wild zigzag of the government and put an end to discrimination against the non-Orthodox streams. That's what is required, morally and legally."