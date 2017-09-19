Police woman charged with violence against demonstrator

The Department for the Investigation of Police in the State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against a policewoman for assault during a demonstration in January near Jerusalem's Kikar Shabbat (Sabbath Square) and for obstructing court proceedings. The DIP also decided to discipline a senior officer who was involved in the incident.

In response to the complainant shouting at another policewoman, the defendant allegedly approached him, hit his head three times, grabbed his head and knocked him to the ground. After the end of the incident, she allegedly recorded a false action report, in which she falsely stated that the complainant attacked her. The senior officer was put on disciplinary trial for improper use of force.