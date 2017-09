14:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 'Hamas wastes Gazan money on absurd goals' Read more The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Terrritories slams Hamas for the death this morning of a 24-year-old electrocuted while working in a terror tunnel, saying, "He died for nothing." ► ◄ Last Briefs