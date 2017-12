14:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 State: Cabinet won't discuss Kotel outline The state has told the Supreme Court that three petitions against the freezing of an outline for running the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem should be rejected. A supplement to previous responses to the petitions said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu considered the entire circumstances of the matter and decided not to bring the issue to the cabinet. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 19, 02:31 PM, 9/19/2017