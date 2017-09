13:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Clinton won’t rule out challenging legitimacy of 2016 election Read more Hillary Clinton says it's unclear if the 2016 election was legitimate, but doesn't know if there is a legal way to challenge. ► ◄ Last Briefs