Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel has announced that his office has decided to make the growing of medical cannabis an agricultural crop.
The announcement makes farmer who enter the field eligible for government support.
13:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
Growing medical cannabis recognized as agriculture
