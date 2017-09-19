The struggle will continue until the waste site closes

Chairman David Amsalem of the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee said on Tuesday that the Knesset will discuss doing something about a pirate waste site next to the Samarian Jewish community of Tzofim.

During a visit to the site, accompanied by Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Samaria Regional Council and local environmental activists, Amsalem said, "It's a waste site. It's a disease that is not only unpleasant in the eye. [People are] reathing bad air. This causes serious illnesses certainly when it comes to small children. That's why we're not going to give up here." He concluded, "We will continue to do this struggle here, until this site is closed."