12:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 'Haredi - Jewish Home alliance a great boon for the settlements' Health minister Yaakov Litzman lauds work between the haredi factions and Jewish Home party, saying both sides benefit from the cooperation.