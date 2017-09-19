Emptying of Haifa ammonia tank completed

Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin announced today the completion of the emptying of the ammonia tank in Haifa Bay, following the ministry's determination that it was endangering the population and should not be used.

The ammonia was used by Haifa Chemicals to assist in the production of fertilizer, so the closure of the tank has threatened layoffs at the local plant. Following scientific processes, nitrogen - which is not considered a dangerous substance - is the only gas left in the tank.