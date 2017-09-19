Russian court rejects Wallenberg family's demand

A court in Moscow rejected outright on Monday the suit filed against the Federal Security Services (FSB, formerly the KGB) last July by relatives of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who saved the lives of thousands of Jews in Hungary during the Holocaust.

In the lawsuit, they demanded access to the archives of the former Russian secret service, the KGB, in order to reveal what happened to Wallenberg. According to authorities in the Soviet Union, Wallenberg died of a heart attack in his cell in the Lubyanka prison in 1947, but various people claimed that he was executed by the prison guards there. Soviet and Russian officials have consistently refused requests for information.