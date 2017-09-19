Reform, Conservatives by outraged PM's Kotel comments

The Reform and Conservative movements have expressed outrage Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's statement that "they wanted to receive recognition at the back door" to participate in management at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem through creation of a mixed-gender prayer area, according to Maariv.

The Reform movement said that "the prime minister has joined the campaign of haredi-religious incitement against millions of Jews," while the Masorti [Conservative] Movement called the comments "a new record in fake news".