10:27
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17

Soldier who neutralized Halamish terrorist to be cited

Sergeant Aleph, who neutralized the terrorist who committed the massacre in Halamish, will receive a citation today from the commander of the israel Defense Forces' Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier-General Eran Niv.

