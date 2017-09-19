Sergeant Aleph, who neutralized the terrorist who committed the massacre in Halamish, will receive a citation today from the commander of the israel Defense Forces' Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier-General Eran Niv.
Soldier who neutralized Halamish terrorist to be cited
