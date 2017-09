10:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Toddler dies 5 days after drowning The two-year-old girl who drowned five days ago in a private swimming pool in Beit She'an died on Tuesday morning at Ha'emek Hospital in Afula after a long struggle for her life. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs