The Shas party has announced that Deputy Minister Meshulam Nahari has resigned from his post at the Interior Ministry and the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery and the Galilee, and will return to the Knesset in place of Member of Knesset Yigal Guetta, who submitted his resignation from Israel's parliament on Sunday, following the uproar about his participation in his homosexual nephew's "wedding" celebration.

Nahari previously served in the Knesset from 1999 to 2016.