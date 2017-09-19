09:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 The new American approach to the peace process United States envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, told a conference of donor countries to the Palestinian Authority on Monday night that the administration of President Donald Trump is taking a new and different approach to attempts to renew the peace process between Israel and the PA. Greenblatt said, “Instead of working to impose a solution from the outside, we are giving the parties space to make their own decisions about their future. Instead of laying blame for the conflict at the feet of one party or the other, we are focused on implementing existing agreements and unlocking new areas of cooperation which benefit both Palestinians and Israelis.” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs