PM: Non-orthodox wanted back-door recognition at Kotel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided not to meet with representatives of the various Jewish streams in the United States, apparently against the backdrop of the confrontation over the Western Wall. Instead he will meet with the leaders of the major organizations active among American Jews who are considered the eminent leaders of American Jewry.

In a conversation with reporters ahead of his appearance before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Netanyahu said a plan for a mixed-gender prayer area at the Wall was frozen after it became clear to him that through the plan, the Reform and Conservative movements wanted to receive back-door recognition for participation in management of the holy site, under the pretext of a technical clause.

