A resident of Tira in the Israeli Arab Triangle next to Samaria, who worked as a guard in a local factory, has been arrested after the seizure of a weapon he is accused of holding illegally.
Police will ask the court today to extend his remand.
08:57
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
Tira resident arrested for illegal weapons possession
