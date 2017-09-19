07:53
PM, Trump to talk to the UN General Assembly about Iran

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump are both expected to talk about Iran during their addresses before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning (New York time).

Trump will talk about the dangers of the nuclear programs in the Islamic Republic and North Korea. Netanyahu, scheduled to be the last speaker of the morning session, will ask Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to stop his threats and declarations of war against Israel and the US.

